Shropshire fuel boss back calls for price comparison shake-up over supermarkets

D A Roberts Fuels Ltd in Whitchurch (Essar Garage).

The director of one Shropshire petrol station which has championed cheaper fuel is supporting calls for a price comparison open data scheme.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog said average supermarket fuel margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022.

The inquiry also found that an increase in margins on diesel across all fuel retailers cost drivers an extra 13p per litre during the first five months of this year.

The CMA recommended that the Government introduces legislation to enable a fuel finder open data scheme to be created.

Independent retailers have continued to be the cheapest for both petrol and diesel since fuel prices hit all-time highs over the past year, with some stations hitting over £2 per litre of diesel at one stage.

Prices have fallen since then, with the UK average price of petrol currently at 144.01 pence per litre, and diesel at 145.59 pence per litre.

D A Roberts Fuels & Garage Limited, in Whitchurch recently called on fellow fuel retailers to cut their prices, after finding that their prices were around 20 pence per litre cheaper than their competitors.

Ricky Allman, finance director at D A Roberts Fuels & Garage Limited, said: "The main thing that we do is that we do not look at others and their prices, we have our set our margins and will then create the pump price based solely on that.

"The supermarkets have kept their prices high because there was no other competition near their stores in some areas, whilst near us, there are a few stations and so others have kept bringing their prices lower to keep in line with us.

"Since having the press earlier in the year supermarkets have reduced their prices with no other reason than media coverage. They have now brought their prices to where it should have been.

"The gap was around 25p at one stage.

"We are still busy throughout the day, and we continue to try and pass the savings onto our customers.

"In the watchdog investigation it was mentioned that an app should be created for customers to check pump prices, and we think that is a great idea, as at the moment we let our customers know our prices by posting on our social media."

Below are the cheapest prices for diesel and petrol according to petrolprices.com:

Cheapest diesel:

Tesco, Cattle Market, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury - 132.9 pence per litre

Sainsbury's, Hereford Road, Shrewsbury - 133.9 pence per litre

Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - 134.7 pence per litre

Essar Whitchurch (Grindley Brook Garage) - 134.9 pence per litre

Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - 135.9 pence per litre

Cheapest petrol:

Essar Whitchurch (Grindley Brook Garage) - 134.9 pence per litre

Texaco, Church Street, Ellesmere - 136.9 pence per litre

Shell, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 137.9 pence per litre

Essar Nescliffe Service Station, Hollyhead Road - 138.9 pence per litre