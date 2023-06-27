List of new and ongoing road closures in Shropshire set to increase journey times

National Highways manage motorways and A-roads so smaller roads aren't included in the list.

The most recent list of road closures contains roads looked after by National Highways only.

Some of the roadworks will cause minor delays of around ten minutes or less, while others may add an extra 30 minutes to the journey.

Here is a list of new and ongoing road closures in Shropshire:

• A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Pant south of Station Road, Two Way traffic Lights on behalf of STW.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 south of Brimfield bypass, Two Way TS on behalf of BT.

• A5, until 3.30pm Friday, June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Shropshire Mile End roundabout Juct with A483, Lane closure on behalf of MANWEB.

• A5, from 9pm Friday, June 30, to 6am Saturday, July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Emstrey to Dobbies roundabout, lane closure for barrier safety repairs.

• A49, until 4pm Monday, July 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions A49/Overton Road, junction to A49/Station Road junction, diversion for Shropshire council works.

• A5, until 4pm Monday, July 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions A5/B5009, junction to Gledrid Roundabout, diversion for local authority works.

• A49, until 4pm Wednesday July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions B470/A49, junction to A49 / A4113 junction, diversion for Shropshire council works.

• A5, from 8pm Tuesday, July 4, to 6am Wednesday, July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Gledrid roundabout to English/Welsh border, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Leebotwood outside Village Hall, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.