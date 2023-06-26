Road closed after landslide two years ago is one step closer to reopening

Newbridge Road was closed after a landslide during Storm Christoph in January 2021

Storm Christoph battered North Wales and caused significant flooding which hit the streets of Shrewsbury.

In the chaos, the pavement adjacent to the B5605 collapsed, and an emergency roadblock was put in place. Two-and-a-half years on, the roadblock remains, causing frustration to local communities.

Now, Wrexham Council has confirmed the tendering process for the repairs has been completed and announced that Jones Bros Ltd has been awarded the contract.

A spokesperson for Wrexham Council announced on Monday that their consulting engineers, Atkins Ltd, are now "working closely with Jones Bros to develop and understand their planned works plan and programme that will allow repair work and associated accommodation works to finally get underway, and work towards the re-opening of the road."

They added: "We understand this process has required an extended period of disruption and frustration for local communities and the wider travelling public, however the complex engineering, ecological and contractual nature of this project has placed a unique challenge to ensure all processes and allocation of public monies are appropriately managed and the best outcome achieved."

Councillor Hugh Jones, the council's lead member for environment, said: “I am very pleased we have now finally awarded the contract for repair of the landslip to a local contracting firm namely Jones Bros Ltd.

"I know officers and our teams are busy now working with the successful contractor as they put together the works team and develop their programme for the delivery of the repair.