Work will be undertaken to replace a gas main on Longden Coleham/Longden Road from July 24 to November 3

Cadent Gas is to carry out work to replace a gas main on Longden Coleham/Longden Road from July 24 to November 3.

The company will replace a section of cast iron main between the Coleham Head junction and North Close junction on Longden Coleham/Longden Road.

A one-way closure will be in place on Longden Coleham during the school summer holidays to allow contractors to safely undertake the first section of works between Coleham Head junction and Kingsland Road junction without the need for temporary traffic lights.

Whilst the one-way closure is in force Longden Coleham will be closed to westbound traffic (travelling towards Longden Road), with a signed diversion route in place via Old Potts Way, Pritchard Way and Roman Road.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

As operatives progress with the works and move onto Longden Road, the one-way closure will be removed and the remaining works will then be undertaken with the use of temporary traffic lights.

Whilst the temporary traffic lights are in place, a traffic management operative will be onsite from 7.30am to 6.30pm, to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the signals.

A liaison officer will also be onsite to assist.

Shropshire Council said its inspection team will monitor work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.