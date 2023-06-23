Light-controlled crossing at busy Shrewsbury supermarket road junction completed

The crossing near Morrisons, in Shrewsbury

The junction at Whitchurch Road near the Morrisons supermarket has been paid for by contributions from developers, says Shropshire Council.

It has also been busy upgrading a light-controlled crossing at Cross Houses. Work there was paid for by the parish council.

A new puffin crossing is also being built on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury just north of Greenfields School. Locals there have been campaigning for such work to take place for some time. It too is funded by developer contributions through the planning process.