Light-controlled crossing at busy Shrewsbury supermarket road junction completed

A council says it has upgraded a traffic light-controlled crossing at a busy junction on a main route in Shrewsbury.

The crossing near Morrisons, in Shrewsbury

The junction at Whitchurch Road near the Morrisons supermarket has been paid for by contributions from developers, says Shropshire Council.

It has also been busy upgrading a light-controlled crossing at Cross Houses. Work there was paid for by the parish council.

A new puffin crossing is also being built on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury just north of Greenfields School. Locals there have been campaigning for such work to take place for some time. It too is funded by developer contributions through the planning process.

The new crossing midway between Hemsworth Way and Juniper Road has been the subject of delays.

