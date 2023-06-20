Fresh calls for safety measures on 'monster' A41 after latest crash injury

A crash on the A41 last Thursday near Newport. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan and Telford & Wrekin councillor Tim Nelson have today issued fresh calls for action to be taken to implement further safety measures along the A41.

It comes after a crash on the A41 Chester Road at Chetwyn, near Newport, at about 1.15pm last Thursday, where a woman had to be cut free from her car by fire crews.

West Mercia Police later confirmed a male was found nearby by officers, tested for alcohol and drugs and arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

The man was taken to hospital by police while the woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance.

Police confirmed on Friday that the male driver has been released under investigation.

Councillor Nelson wished those involved a full recovery and said: "The A41 has become a monster. It is of a piece with many roads across the country that aren't motorways, but link conurbations.

"Our fixed link network is weak and expensive. We don't live near our jobs – or certain shops – any more. Even if we wanted to live near our jobs, we can't because houses are built in areas that are 'attractive' for other reasons, such as schools.

"A case in point is Newport. The scale of housebuilding far outpaces any growth in jobs, but TF10 is desirable, so folks commute. What else can they do?

"Add in 'out of town' discounters like Aldi and Lidl, both right on the A41 in Newport. They have proved very popular, more than ever in a 'cost of living' crisis, and they are visited principally by car.

"The outcome is that the A41, and the A518 feeding to it, are massively more busy than they used to be.

"There has been a sea change in the 16 years I've lived actually in Newport, let alone compared with when I came to the area in 1993.

"There are measures that could make our passage on the highway less impactful.

"To choose one example, but highly relevant to the A41: speed in itself does not cause accidents, but it makes their consequences much worse.

"There is a scheme I have supported in public recently, to install average speed cameras on the A41, between Woodcote and Tern Hill. Possibly two sections.

"I have naturally called for the A41 through Newport to be improved by average speed cameras to calm traffic. It would have safety benefits. It would have noise reduction benefits. Drive through roadworks on a motorway: average speed cameras work."

Councillor Nelson went on to say that reducing the speed limit in some areas from 40mph to 30mph could make the consequences of accidents less severe.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, added: “A number of constituents have contacted me about safety issues on the A41, and how it impacts their day-to-day lives. It is incumbent on Shropshire Council to listen to residents and act on their behalf.

“At the last council budget process, Liberal Democrat councillors suggested re-introducing a road safety fund for villages and hamlets on main roads like the A41. This is a sensible idea and should be seriously considered in the interests of public safety.

“There must be action before it is too late.”

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, who sits on Shropshire Council as deputy portfolio holder for climate change, environment and transport, said that while the local authority is implementing new safety measures along the A41, speed and driver error is a major catalyst of these accidents.

"Shropshire Council has and still is implementing a number of safety initiatives along the A41," he said.

"Unfortunately, speed, driver error and distraction still cause most collisions along this very busy stretch of road, with massive consequences to all involved.

"As with all serious collisions the police and Shropshire Council will be looking to address any further issues arising from the ongoing investigation."

Councillor Rob Gittins said: "This accident is one of many, and shows that it's imperative that road safety is urgently improved on the A41.

"Shropshire Council are currently working with the PCC on measures to improve safety, but acquiring funding is key moving forwards, as local councillors we will continue to push hard for road safety improvements."