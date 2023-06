A road closure is planned ahead of a triathlon event near Whitchurch

Police are reminding drivers of a road closure ahead of the triathlon planned at Alderford Lake, near Whitchurch next week.

The demanding 'iron distance' event will return to the venue in Whitchurch on Sunday, June 25.

The B5476 Tilstock Road, will be closed from 7am to 12pm from the bypass roundabout to Tilstock to facilitate the race.