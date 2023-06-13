Shropshire Council says new partnership with WSP will help improve roads and public spaces

Shropshire Council announces new contract with WSP

Following a competitive procurement process, WSP has been awarded a five-year Built Environment Consultancy Contract (BECC) by the council.

It comes as an expansion to the council's previous highway and transport engineering consultancy contract, which was held by WSP from April 2015 to March 2023.

Under the new contract, a range of major projects will be delivered, including flood and water management, the growth of public spaces, transport development, highways schemes, street lighting and traffic signals and more.

The contract will be in place for a minimum of five years – it was launched on May 25, 2023 – with the potential for a contract extension up to a maximum of nine years based on satisfactory performance.

Councillor Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for highways, said: “Our work with WSP in recent years has delivered a range of successful projects and we look forward to building on these successes by continuing to work in partnership and through collaboration.

“This new contract will directly impact the quality of the county’s roads and necessary capital projects, helping to ensure a positive quality of life for all using roads and transport in the county – as well as improved placemaking.”

Previous projects which WSP and Shropshire Council have worked on together include A529 road safety improvements, Mile End junction improvements in Oswestry, Oswestry Innovation Park, Shrewsbury North West Relief Road and town centre improvement schemes in Shrewsbury and Shifnal.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said: “This new contract is great news for Shropshire and for our residents.

"As well as delivering improved highways and transport, WSP’s support will enable the council to achieve our statutory duties and deliver our economic development strategy, mitigate climate risk, address net zero targets and manage our assets.

"It will also help the council to drive our visions and priorities and meet the aims of the new Shropshire Plan.

“By taking advantage of WSP’s knowledge and experience – plus insights gained from addressing these challenges with other highways and transport operators and placemaking authorities – Shropshire will see real benefits and be able to continue to make significant gains.”

David Stephens, managing director for local government at WSP, added: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with Shropshire Council, working together to further enhance the county’s built environment.