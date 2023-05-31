Full list of road closures across Shropshire this week

The latest expected roadworks list only features roads looked after by National Highways.
Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of no more than 10 minutes, whilst some will cause delays of up to half an hour.
Shropshire road closures
A5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions M54, junction 7 to A5 Welsh Border, Lane closures with switching for horticulture (cutting and planting).
A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to Emstrey Island including the A49, carriageway closure with lane closures for drainage works.
A49, from 9am May 17 to 5pm June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Gonsal Farm, junction With A49 To Old Post Office junction, Shrewsbury to A49 / Station Road, junction diversion for off network closure.
A5, from 9.30am May 15 to 4pm June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions A5/B5009, junction to Gledrid Roundabout, -diversion for local highways authority works.
A458, from 9.30am May 16 to 4pm June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Woodcote roundabout to A483T Llyn Coed-Y-Dinas Roundabout, diversion route for an off network closure.
M54, from 9pm May 15 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions Between M6, junction 10A to M54, junction 7, lane closure with switching for drainage works.
A5, from 9.30am May 22 to 4pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Weeping Cross Island A458 to B4380 junction, diversion.
A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Pant, Two Way signals on behalf of STW.
A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 south of Brimfield bypass, Two Way TS on behalf of BT.
A34, from 6am to 8pm on June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Event - RAF Cosford - RAF Cosford Airshow 2023 - M54, junction 3 - Affected Routes - M54, junction 1-4, A5, M6, junction 9-11, Impact time: 0600hrs- 2000hrs (Event time 0800hrs- 1800hrs).
A49, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 approach to Sheet road roundabout, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of Vodafone.
Telford & Wrekin road closures
