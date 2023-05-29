New roadworks set to affect roads around the county this week

A short stretch of busy road in Ketley is set to be closed this week.

Telford and Wrekin Council is making a temporary prohibition of traffic order for sections of Waterloo Road and Morgan Way, Ketley under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, whilst gas disconnection works are being undertaken.

The order becomes operational from Tuesday.

Affected are Waterloo Road from a point approximately 85 metres south from its junction with Holyhead Road for 50 metres in a southerly direction and Morgan Way from its junction with Waterloo Road for approximately 20 metres in an easterly direction.

Alternative routes will be signed on site. The works are expected to be completed by Friday, June 2.

Meanwhile, a section of road in Ironbridge could be closed for about three weeks. The mains connection works were set to begin on May 22.

Telford and Wrekin Council says that is has made a Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order 2023 for Dale End.

The piece of road affected is Dale End from its junction with Buildwas Rd to No. 1 Dale Road. Alternative routes are signed on site. The maximum duration is 18 months, but the works are expected to be completed by June 16.

Elsewhere, Shropshire Council has given notice of weekend closures of part of Shrewsbury town centre to traffic.

The 21 day restriction, which started on May 21 is operational only between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

It prohibits traffic from using Wyle Cop from its junction with Beeches Lane and Dogpole in a Westerly direction along with High Street, Mardol Head and Shoplatch. There will also be amendments to waiting, loading or unloading as directed by signage at the specified locations in order that walkways can be maintained for pedestrian safety.

The order will be in place for 21 days.

An alternative route will be available and all adjoining roads will be directed by the appropriate signage on site.