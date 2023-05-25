New flights to France from Birmingham to start in the autumn

An easyJet A320

From October 30 easyJet flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle will operate daily and flights to Lyon will depart three times a week – on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Adding these two French cities will bring easyJet’s domestic and international routes from Birmingham to a total of 13.

The airline announced last week that it will create a base at the airport for three of its 186-seater A320neo aircraft from March next year – a move which will bring 100 direct jobs and a further 1,100 indirect jobs to the West Midlands.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new routes and package holidays from Birmingham to Paris and Lyon, which will enable our customers in the Midlands to explore even more fantastic destinations across Europe, reconnect with loved ones and do business.

“The launch of these new services ahead of our base opening in Birmingham next spring demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Tom Screen, aviation director for Birmingham Airport, said: “Fresh off the back of the superb news about easyJet’s plan to base three of its aircraft at BHX from March 2024, they hit us with more.

“Lyon and Paris and are wonderful additions to easyJet’s BHX flight roster. Paris is renowned for its iconic landmarks, museums and cuisine, while Lyon is famed for its gastronomic scene, historic old town and picturesque riverfront.

“Bolstering capacity to the French capital and starting services to currently unserved Lyon have been key priorities for BHX since the first iteration of Flybe when out of business back in 2020.”