Closures to affect roads around Shrewsbury

A major town centre road will be closed for four nights from Monday night. The Mount in Shrewsbury will be shut between 9pm and 6am for a total of four nights according to Shropshire Council. The closure is for Severn Trent Water to carry out ‘tank cleansing’. A spokesman for Shropshire Council said that an alternative route would be in place while the work is under way.

Surface dressing work will mean road closures for nine days on the B4380, from Emstrey in Shrewsbury, to the junction with the B5061. The closures, which will take place between 9.30am and 4pm, will be made up of two days from Monday, for six days from Thursday, May 25, and then for a further day on Saturday, June 17. A diversion route will be put in place.