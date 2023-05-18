Serious crash closes long stretch of M6 and part of M54 as queues build up

Drivers are queueing on the M6 as a result of the crash earlier this morning. Photo: National Highways

Two vehicles were involved in the collision which took place at around 8.20am between junction 11 for Cannock and junction 10A with the M54 at Essington.

Drivers are experiencing major delays on the road and have been advised to find alternative routes.

A spokeswoman for National Highways, said: "Police investigations are ongoing and we don't yet know when the carriageway will reopen but it is expected to be some time.

"We are currently releasing the trapped traffic. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible."

Police and ambulance services for comment.

📍 M6 Southbound J11 #Cannock & J10 #Walsall



⚠️ Heavy congestion. No reported incidents.



Allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/HOQQsQqYOb — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) May 18, 2023

National Highways has said that the crash has closed the M6 southbound between junctions 11 and 10A as well as the M54 eastbound between junction 1 and the M6.

A statement from the agency said: "Due to this closure, a closure has been put in place on the M54 eastbound between J1 (Cannock) and the M6. Central Motorway Police Group are on scene. There are long delays between Stafford to Cannock. Due to the nature of this incident, the carriageway is expected to remain closed through out the morning."

A diversion route has been put in place with drivers advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on local road signs, which will take them on the following route:

Exit M6 junction 11 southbound, take the 4th exit onto the A460 southbound.

Continue on the A460 until M54 junction 1, take the 3rd exit onto M54 westbound.

Continue on the M54 westbound, take 1st exit onto A449 southbound.

Continue on the A449 southbound to Wolverhampton Ring Road

Continue on Wolverhampton Ring Road (A4150), southbound to Horseley Fields junction.

At Horseley Fields junction, turn left, onto Horseley Fields, eastbound.

Continue on Horseley Fields, eastbound to the A454 junction,

at the A454, turn left onto the A454 eastbound.

Continue on the A454, eastbound and southbound, to the A454 / A463 interchange (Keyway Roundabout)

At the A454/A464 (Keyway Roundabout), turn left (2nd exit) onto the interchange entry slip road to continue on the A454, by merging with traffic on the A463 northbound.

Continue on the A454 / M6 junction 10, take third exit onto the M6 southbound.