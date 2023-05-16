List of road closures across Shropshire this week

Road closure updated for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of no more than 10 minutes, whilst some will cause delays of up to half an hour.

The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, is below.

Shropshire roadworks

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A458, until 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Ford Village to Preston Montford, multiway traffic signals for electrical works.

A5, until 4pm May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Five Crosses roundabout to Whittington roundabout, diversion route for an off network closure.

A49, until 3.30pm May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 between All Stretton and Leebotwood, Multi-way traffic signals on behalf of Vodafone.

A5, until 4pm June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions A5/B5009, junction to Gledrid Roundabout, -diversion for local highways authority works.

A5, until 6am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to Emstrey Island including the A49, carriageway closure with lane closures for drainage works.

M54, until 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions Between M6, junction 10A to M54, junction 7, lane closure with switching for drainage works.

A458, until 4pm June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Woodcote roundabout to A483T Llyn Coed-Y-Dinas Roundabout, diversion route for an off network closure.

A5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions M54, junction 7 to A5 Welsh Border, Lane closures with switching for horticulture (cutting and planting).

A458, from 8am to 5pm on May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 Wattlesborough Heath near to Pecknall Lane, Two Way signals on behalf of National Grid.

A49, from 9am May 17 to 5pm June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Gonsal Farm, junction With A49 To Old Post Office junction, Shrewsbury to A49 / Station Road, junction diversion for off network closure.

A5, from 9.30am May 22 to 4pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Weeping Cross Island A458 to B4380 junction, diversion.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Telford and Wrekin roadworks

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week: