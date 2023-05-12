Shropshire and borders train operator advises travellers to check before travelling as other operators are crippled by strike action

Transport for Wales is running services as normal on its routes through Shropshire including into Birmingham.

West Midlands Railway, which also runs services from Shrewsbury into Birmingham and back is not running services today (Friday) because of a strike by train drivers' union Aslef.

Earlier today it reported that a Chester to Birmingham International service via Shrewsbury and Telford was "full and standing only from Wolverhampton."

A company spokesman said; "Whilst TfW is not involved in the industrial action, some of our services will likely be extremely busy, and some timetable amendments will be in place.