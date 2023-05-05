Dozens of Shropshire roads closed for coronation street parties - see the full list

Union Flags will be back out this week for coronation street parties

Communities across the region were invited to apply for free permits to close their roads for street parties, following in the spirit of Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III takes place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, with a weekend of activities and events planned, including the Coronation Big Lunch and Coronation Concert the following day.

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils have been reviewing applications and below are the list of number of approved and unsuccessful applicants, and the roads that will be closed:

Shropshire

In total 41 applications for street parties were made and all were approved.

Saturday, May 6

Harvey Gardens, Shrewsbury (2pm - 7pm)

Underdale Avenue from Monkmoor Road to intersection with Monkmoor Avenue, Shrewsbury (1pm - 4pm)

Boscobel Drive, Shrewsbury (12pm - 6pm)

Glendon Close, Market Drayton (1pm - 8pm)

Donington Lane ,Albrighton (1pm - 8pm)

Priory Drive to Priory Ridge, Shrewsbury (12pm - 9pm)

Pendle Way, Shrewsbury (10am - 11pm)

New Park Close, Shrewsbury (10am - midnight)

Sunday, May 7

Cantreyn Drive, Bridgnorth (10am - 6pm)

Lyndhurst Drive, Shrewsbury (11am - 6pm)

West Hermitage, Shrewsbury (11am - 8pm)

Folley Road, Ackleton (9am - 6pm)

Coton Crescent, Shrewsbury (12pm - 5pm)

Longden Gardens, Shrewsbury (11am - 5pm)

Merlin Road Shrewsbury (11am - 8pm)

Main Road, Norton in Hales (12pm - 6pm)

Market Street, Wem (10am - 11pm)

Barracks Lane, Shrewsbury (10am - midnight)

Noneley Road, Loppington (10am - 7pm)

Lonsdale Drive, Shrewsbury (11am - 5pm)

Meole Walk, Shrewsbury (7am - 11pm)

Perry Road - Rhewl, Gobowen (12pm - 8pm)

Sunfield Gardens, Shrewsbury (1pm - 4pm)

Lydbury North Bridge junction with B4385 to Stank Lane (USRN 36501096) closed between B4385 and village hall (1pm - 5pm)

High Street(from Back Lane to Wilmore Street), Wilmore Street, Barrow Street (between St Mary's Lane and High Street), Much Wenlock (10am - 8pm)

Elmfield Road, Shrewsbury (11am - 7pm)

Eardiston, West Felton (2pm - 5pm)

Gravel Hill Lanem, Shrewsbury (10am - 4pm)

Berrisford Close, Market Drayton (12pm - 8pm)

Park Avenue, Oswestry (1pm - 5pm)

Shepherd's Lane, Bicton, Shrewsbury (11am - 6pm)

New Street, Ludlow (2pm - 10pm)

Fitzgwarine Drive, Whittington - 1pm - 8pm

St Georges Street, Shrewsbury (9pm May 6 - 9pm, May 7)

City Lane Hengoed, Oswestry (11am - 6pm)

Monday, April 8

Meadow Road, Albrighton (11am - 8pm)

Wilderley Crescent, Shrewsbury (12pm - 7pm)

Coronation Street, Highley (7am - midnight)

Westfields Close, Baschurch (11am - 11pm)

Well Lane, Plealey (11am - 6pm)

Kenwood Drive / Gardens / Road, Shrewsbury (12pm - 10pm)

Telford & Wrekin

A further nine street parties have been approved by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Saturday, May 6

Park Avenue, Madeley (9am - 3pm)

High Street, Dawley (8am - 5pm)

Teague’s Crescent, Trench (9am - midnight)

Sunday, May 7

Mimosa Close, Sutton Hill (9am - midnight)

Innes Avenue, Oakengates (midday - 7pm)

The Horseshoes, Newport (9am - 9pm)

Athol Drive, St Georges (midday -3pm)

Arleston Lane, Lawley, at the school layby outside Lawley Primary (10.30am - 4.30pm)

Monday, May 8

Forest Close, Shawbirch (9am- 6pm)