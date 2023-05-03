The major road closures to affect Shropshire drivers over the coming days

There will be roadworks on several main routes around Shropshire over the coming days

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place is expected to carry on until the end of the week:

• A483, from 9.21am April 27 to 4pm May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 northbound, from Pennygarreg Lane, Immediate / Urgent Two Way signals on behalf of STW.

• A49, from 7am May 2 to 5pm May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 north of Dorrington, Two Way signals on behalf of STW.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm May 8 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both directions Preston boats to Dobbies roundabout, lane closure with switching and ring management at Emstry roundabout for new signage erection.

• A5, from 8am May 9 to 6pm May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Wolfshead to Felton Butler, Ring management on Wolfshead roundabout leading to lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A49, from 10am to 2pm on May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Onibury Level Crossing, Stop and Go on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Wolfshead roundabout to Felton Butler roundabout, carriageway closure for drainage works.

• A5, from 9pm May 11 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 junction 7 to Preston Boats roundabout, Lane and carriageway closure for drainage and soft estate works.

• A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to Emstrey island including the A49, carriageway closure with lane closures for drainage works.

• M54, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions between M6, junction 10A to M54, junction 7, lane closure with switching for drainage works.