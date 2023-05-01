Notification Settings

Broken down train causes disruption on routes through Shropshire

By David Tooley

Disruption is expected on some train lines serving Shropshire after a freight train broke down at Hereford.

The line between Hereford and Ludlow is now open but Transport for Wales has warned that disruption is expected for at least some of the morning.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

The routes affected are Cardiff Central to Manchester Piccadilly and Holyhead.

Transport for Wales says ticket acceptance has been agreed with West Midlands for its passengers to travel Hereford to Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street until 12 noon.

TfW says if your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation and to visit www.tfwrail.wales for more information.

According to National Rail, trains between Shrewsbury and Hereford are returning to normal but may be delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst service recovers

Disruption was expected until 10:30pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

