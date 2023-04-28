Notification Settings

Daytime roadworks planned for major routes in Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyTransport

Two major routes in Shrewsbury will be closed 'for a short time' for roadworks, but not at the same time.

Shropshire Council has announced that Bage Way and Robertson Way are set to close as work is carried out between June 15 and 17 this year.

A council spokesman said: "Bage Way and Robertson Way in Shrewsbury are set to close for a short time in June while surface dressing work is carried out.

"The work will be carried out between Thursday June 15 and Saturday June 17, but only one road will be closed at any given time.

"Three days have been allowed for the work but it’s likely to be completed more quickly than this."

The council says the work will be carried out between 9.30am and 4pm, and while each road is closed a signed diversion will be in place.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

