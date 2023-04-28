Daytime roadworks planned for major routes in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has announced that Bage Way and Robertson Way are set to close as work is carried out between June 15 and 17 this year.

A council spokesman said: "Bage Way and Robertson Way in Shrewsbury are set to close for a short time in June while surface dressing work is carried out.

"The work will be carried out between Thursday June 15 and Saturday June 17, but only one road will be closed at any given time.

"Three days have been allowed for the work but it’s likely to be completed more quickly than this."

The council says the work will be carried out between 9.30am and 4pm, and while each road is closed a signed diversion will be in place.