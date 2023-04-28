Notification Settings

Arriva confirms coronation bank holiday changes to bus services in north Shropshire

By David TooleyOswestryTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Bus company Arriva has confirmed changes to its services in Oswestry over the coronation holiday weekend.

Arriva will stop running some services which will be provided instead by Tanat Valley Coaches.

Friday, May 5, will be the last day of Arriva’s service on routes 54 (Oswestry-Cefn Y Blodwel), 71 (Oswestry - Four Crosses) and 405 (Oswestry – Windsor Road).

Saturday May 6 will be the last day of Arriva’s service on route 79A (Oswestry – Porth-Y-Waen).

Arriva has confirmed that it will continue to provide services on the route 53 between Oswestry and Ellesmere via Gobowen. But it will have a revised timetable.

On its route 2 between Oswestry and Wrexham, which provides a link to Gobowen railway station, Arriva will be running a normal Sunday service on May 7 and also on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 8.

There will be no service on those days on its other routes in the Oswestry area.

