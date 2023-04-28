Arriva will stop running some services which will be provided instead by Tanat Valley Coaches.

Friday, May 5, will be the last day of Arriva’s service on routes 54 (Oswestry-Cefn Y Blodwel), 71 (Oswestry - Four Crosses) and 405 (Oswestry – Windsor Road).

Saturday May 6 will be the last day of Arriva’s service on route 79A (Oswestry – Porth-Y-Waen).

Arriva has confirmed that it will continue to provide services on the route 53 between Oswestry and Ellesmere via Gobowen. But it will have a revised timetable.

On its route 2 between Oswestry and Wrexham, which provides a link to Gobowen railway station, Arriva will be running a normal Sunday service on May 7 and also on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 8.