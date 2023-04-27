Rail users warned of upcoming engineering work on lines out of Shrewsbury

Transport for Wales says some lines will close at different times across the north of the network over the next week.
Replacement buses have been planned.
Services include Shrewsbury to Birmingham International on Sunday, April 30 and Shrewsbury to Machynlleth from May 6
The rail company says travellers should check journeys before travelling.
For more information visit https://tfw.wales/plan-a-journey
