Fines waived amid parking confusion at Newport car park

By Megan Jones

Parking fines have been waived at a Newport town centre car park amid confusion over rules.

Baddeley Court Car Park in Newport. Photo: Google.
The Baddeley Court Car Park has been causing stress for some drivers who found themselves facing fines.

The car park has a two-hour, no-return-within-one-hour enforcement between 7am and 7pm.

New rules will see the two-hour limit enforced up to 7pm.

This means, drivers arriving at 6.30pm will only be able to stay on the car park until 8.30pm.

Those arriving from 7.01pm are free to stay on the car park until 7am.

The car park owners have said the decision is to put it in line with their other car parks.

A Newport Town Council spokesman said the new rules will be in force from May 1 and tickets issued in the last fortnight will be cancelled.

Those with tickets from the last two weeks are encouraged to contact Peter Scott at peter.scott@telford.gov.uk









