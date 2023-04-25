Wales’ most dangerous roads have been revealed and Powys tops the list

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The research by Road Angel compared the total number of road casualties in each local authority in 2021 with each area's population to reveal the rates of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

Powys has emerged as the local authority with the highest rate of dangerous collisions, with a rate of 291.3 per 100,000 people.

Four other local authorities in South Wales - Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Newport and Blaenau Gwent - also all make the top 10 with an average of 182.9 deaths or serious injuries.

Ceredigion ranks second out of the most dangerous routes across Wales, with 285.9 deaths/serious injuries per 100,000 motorists - a significantly higher statistic that Pembrokeshire which follows in third place.

The North West is another region where motorists are more likely to be involved in a collision, with Gwynedd and Conwy making the list.

Denbighshire in the North East of Wales also experiences high rates of death or serious injuries on the roads, ranking fifth out of the ten worst local authorities.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “This latest data reveals those areas and local authorities across Wales, which have seen the highest numbers of deaths or serious injuries amongst motorists.

“Local authorities in the south make up the majority of the top 10 areas, along with more rural areas. But that doesn’t mean that all other motorists across Wales shouldn’t drive with caution.

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the spring showers we’re beginning to see, where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from two seconds to four seconds.