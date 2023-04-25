Travellers beware – May Day weekend will be a nightmare

The RAC estimates 17.2 million leisure trips will be made by car in the UK between Friday and Monday. That is compared to 14.6 million expected for the coronation weekend, when many will stay at home to watch the event on TV.

People travelling to and from the West Midlands this weekend are being told to expect delays at the junction of the M5 and M6.

Pressure on the roads will be increased due to disruption to train services caused by Network Rail carrying out more than 600 engineering projects. London Euston will be closed on Sunday, disrupting the main route to the capital from the West Midlands.

Congestion could peak this Friday afternoon when drivers embarking on getaway journeys compete for road space with commuters.

Transport data company Inrix is warning of long delays on the M6/M5 interchange as well as the M5 in Somerset and the M6 in Staffordshire and Cheshire. Drivers are being advised to travel early or late.

Authorities in Snowdonia have also appealed to visitors from the West Midlands to park sensibly if visiting. It comes after more than 20 vehicles were towed away over the Easter weekend.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The weather might still be unseasonably chilly but this won’t stop drivers getting out and about over the double bank holiday weekends to make the most of some extra days off.

“While we’d expect more short breaks and day trips to the coast this coming weekend, when it comes to the coronation it’s likely major routes are less likely to be congested.

“The big variable, as always, is what happens with the Great British weather.

“If temperatures finally increase and the sun makes more of an appearance, we could well see many more people jumping in the car for a quick trip.