Crashes in both directions of M6 lead to long queues with one car left on its roof

One car was left upside down as a result of the crah. Photo: @CMPG

Lanes were closed in both directions of the M6 between junctions 10 for Walsall and 10A for the M54.

National Highways first reported a collision, believed to involve a car and a van, on the northbound carriageway at 12.02pm, leading to the closure of three lanes.

Eight minutes later, the agency said three lanes were closed southbound along the same stretch of road after another crash.

The second collision is understood to have involved two cars and left one upside down on the motorway.

Emergency services at the scene of the crashes on the M6. Photo: @CMPG

Photos from the scene showed a blue car upside down on the hard shoulder and a grey Honda with significant front-end damage, while another showed a dark blue BMW 1 Series with a badly damaged rear.

All emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said the southbound crash left one injured person needing to be cut out from one of the cars, with five people involved in the collision.

One casualty from the northbound collision is also going to hospital after getting out of their vehicle themselves.

Traffic on the M6 junction 10 and junction 11. Photo: National Highways

By 1pm National Highways reported that the vehicles involved in the northbound crash had been moved to the hard shoulder, allowing all lanes to be reopened. However, the agency warned of delays of more than an hour and queues of over six miles. AA route planner showed northbound traffic coming to a halt on the M6 and M5 before the two motorways meet at junction 8.

However two lanes remain shut on the southbound carriageway. Traffic heading south is queuing back towards junction 11 with the M6Toll and to junction 1 of the M54.