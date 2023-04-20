Overturned lorry blocks junction as police incident stops traffic in busy night on M6

Overturned lorry prevented access to the M6 north and southbound at Junction 15. Photo: National Highways

National Highways said it happened at the junction 15 roundabout and prevented access to the motorway.

At midnight on Thursday it reported "very long delays on the A500 southbound" approaching the junction.

Overturned lorry prevented access to the M6 north and southbound at Junction 15. Photo: National Highways

National Highways said the northbound and southbound entry slip roads were still closed with recovery under way.

It said "significant barrier repairs" needed to take place.

The M6 southbound between junctions 16 and 14 was closed overnight for planned roadworks, but has since reopened.

Elsewhere, the M6 between Walsall and the M5 closed overnight for a police incident.

The southbound motorway was closed between Junction 9 for Walsall and Junction 8 for the M5.

Traffic was also stopped on the M6 northbound between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 8.It was reported by National Highways at 3.42am.