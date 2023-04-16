Notification Settings

Traffic stopped in both directions on M6 due to lorry fire caused by crash

By Emma Walker Transport

Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the M6 in Staffordshire due to a crash involving a lorry that has caught fire.

The lorry caught fire following a collision. Photo: National Highways
The air ambulance and all other emergency services are at the scene between Junction 12 for Cannock and Junction 13 for Stafford.

More to follow.

Transport
News

By Emma Walker

