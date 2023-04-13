Notification Settings

Woman injured as lorry crash at level crossing closes road and disrupts train services

By Megan Jones

A woman has been injured in a crash between a lorry and a car at a level crossing, which has closed a road and disrupted train services.

Long queues face drivers after a collision at a level crossing closes a road

The A470 was closed in both directions at the A489 intersection in Caersws, Powys, following the incident at about 11.45am on Thursday.

Motorists were facing long queues as police asked then to find alternative routes.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police attended a collision between a car and a lorry at the level crossing in Caersws at around 11.45am.

"One woman has suffered injuries.

"Due to the position of the vehicles, trains were put on stop.

"The car and lorry will be recovered from the scene before the road is reopened."

Traffic data from around 1.30pm showed vehicles backing up towards Llandinam and Pontdolgoch.

A Transport For Wales spokesperson said: "Due to a road accident near the railway between Newtown, Powys, and Caersws the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until 15:00."

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.









