Telford police warn drivers they will be out with speed guns again following morning "survey" in Ketley

Picture: @Telford Cops

Two PCSOs from Telford Police conducted speed surveys in Holyhead Road, Ketley, on Tuesday morning with the highest recorded as 34mph.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "PCSO Wills and PCSO Liston have been out conducting speed surveys on Holyhead Road, Ketley this morning. 100 cars were checked."

They reported that the lowest speed recorded was 17mph, the highest 34mph and the average was 26.07mph.

They did not report any vehicles being stopped.

The spokesman added: "We will be out again in this area in the near future."