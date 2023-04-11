A stretch of the A442 will be closed tonight for litter picking and grass cutting

Telford & Wrekin Council's crews have been litter picking and grass cutting this week along sections of the A442.

A spokesman for the council said: "You may have noticed our crews litter picking and grass cutting this week along sections of the A442.

"Remember - tonight will see the only full overnight closure of the section towards Castlefields roundabout, from 7pm to 6am."

The remaining timetable for the spring clean has been listed on the council's website as being Brockton Island to Stirchley interchange (north and southbound) on Tuesday. It them moves to Stirchley to Greyhound interchange (northbound only) and finishes on Thursday with the Greyhound interchange to Trench Lock (northbound only).

The annual spring clean has been carried out across the Easter break on the Eastern Primary. Lanes will be closed in short sections between 9.30am and 3pm on the following days.

A highways officer for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The A442 is the main highway through Telford and keeping it clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our borough.

“It is the second time it is being cleared of litter, but this is not the only work undertaken during this time, making sure full advantage is taken of the road closure.

“The first litter pick collected a tonne of litter, the equivalent of a giraffe or a great white shark and it has already started to build up again and I would remind everyone that if you see someone littering from their vehicle – event a cigarette end and have the registration of the vehicle we can issue a fine for littering.”

Littering remains a criminal offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and Telford & Wrekin Council’s environmental enforcement officers continue to enforce this legislation across the borough.

Officers can issue a fine of £150 to registered keepers of vehicles if litter is thrown from their vehicle. This is the case even if they were not in the vehicle or did not throw the litter.

People who see a driver throwing litter from their vehicle and if it is safe to do so, they should note the driver registration plate, vehicle make/model and if possible a description of the driver and email recyclefortelford@telford.gov.uk