Three-car crash closes two lanes on M6 causing four miles of congestion

By Emma Walker

Two lanes on the M6 southbound are closed due to a three-car crash.

The crash has caused long queues on the M6. Photo: National Highways
It has happened between Junction 14 and Junction 13 near Stafford.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

There is a 30 minute delay as of 2pm and around four miles of congestion.

More to follow.

