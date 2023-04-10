Roads to be closed in Shropshire this week for maintenance and repair works

Roadworks will be closing several roads in Shropshire this week

Repair work, described as vital will lead to the closure of Elms Road in Little Stretton from 8pm on Saturday to 5.30am on Sunday. The closure, required by Network Rail will allow for ‘devegetation works and brickwork repairs to parapets and a bridge’.

An alternative route will be in place.

Further south, level crossing maintenance will lead to the overnight closure of another road.

Shropshire Council has said that Network Rail has applied for a closure order for Long Lane in Craven Arms. The closure will come into effect at 11pm on Saturday and will last until 10am on Sunday. A signposted diversion will be in place directing drivers via Watling Street, the B4368, and the A49.

Elsewhere, Haughton Road in Shifnal is set to be closed for up to 14 days while a number of different pieces of work take place.