Crash on M6 near Walsall leads to lengthy queues and lane closures

The crash on the M6 is causing long queues. Photo: National Highways

National Highways West Midlands said emergency crews were called to the incident involving a pair of HGVs on the northbound carriageway between junction 10 at Walsall and junction 10a for the the M54 this morning. Two lanes are closed as a result.

In a tweet the agency said: "Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the #M6 northbound between J10 (#Walsall) & J10A (#M54) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services are on scene & Traffic Officers are en route. There are 4 miles of congestion on approach so please allow extra travel time if in the area."

National Highways has also said there is fluid underneath that needs to be recovered.

Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the #M6 northbound between J10 (#Walsall) & J10A (#M54) due to a multi-vehicle collision.



Emergency services are on scene & Traffic Officers are en route.



There are 4 miles of congestion on approach so please allow extra travel time if in the area. pic.twitter.com/cME5o4LLr8 — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 3, 2023

A later update warned people to expect 60-minute delays and queues had lengthened to eight miles.