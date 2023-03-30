Telford drivers reminded of A442 lane closures next week for annual spring clean

Drivers have today been reminded to expect lane closures in short sections along the A442 in Telford, from Tuesday, April 4, with normal opening times during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Telford and Wrekin Council will be carrying out litter picking, grass cutting and maintenance of the A442 Eastern Primary over a six-day period across the Easter break.

Single lane closures start next Tuesday, excluding the Bank Holiday, and will continue until Thursday, April 13.

The road will remain fully passable with one exception on Thursday, April 6.

The A4169 will be fully closed from 7pm to 6am to Castlefields roundabout. Diversions will be in place.

Crews will aim to complete the work ahead of schedule if possible.

Lanes will be closed in short sections between 9.30am and 3pm on the following days:

Tuesday, April 4 – Trench Lock to Greyhound interchange (Southbound only)

Wednesday, April 5 – Stirchley interchange to Brockton Loop (Southbound)

Thursday, April 6 – Brockton Loop to Brockton roundabout (North & southbound)

Thursday, April 6 – Full overnight closure from (7pm-6am) A4169 to Castlefields roundabout.

Easter Friday, April 7 – Monday, 10 April – Open

Tuesday, April 11 – Brockton Island to Stirchley interchange (North & southbound)

Wednesday, April 12 – Stirchley to Greyhound interchange (Northbound only)