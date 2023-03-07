Rural Shropshire bus route diverted because of road closures

Bus company Arriva Midlands West says the number 16 service from Telford to High Ercall will be unable to serve Sugden Lane, Rodington Road (Rodington) and Rodington Heath.
A bus company spokesman tweeted: "Rodington Road will be closed from March 7 to March 9.
"During this time service 16 will be unable to serve Sugden Lane, Rodington Road (Rodington) and Rodington Heath.
"The service will divert via B5063 Cotwall Road, B5062 Shrewsbury Road and the B5062 Roden Lane."
