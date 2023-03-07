Notification Settings

Rural Shropshire bus route diverted because of road closures

By David Tooley

A bus service is being diverted from today until Thursday because of road closures.

Bus company Arriva Midlands West says the number 16 service from Telford to High Ercall will be unable to serve Sugden Lane, Rodington Road (Rodington) and Rodington Heath.

A bus company spokesman tweeted: "Rodington Road will be closed from March 7 to March 9.

"During this time service 16 will be unable to serve Sugden Lane, Rodington Road (Rodington) and Rodington Heath.

"The service will divert via B5063 Cotwall Road, B5062 Shrewsbury Road and the B5062 Roden Lane."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

