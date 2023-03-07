Rural Shropshire bus route diverted because of road closures

Rodington Road will be closed from 7th March - 9th March 2023. During this time Service 16 will be unable to serve Sugden Lane, Rodington Road (Rodington) and Rodington Heath.



The service will divert via B5063 Cotwall Road, B5062 Shrewsbury Road and the B5062 Roden Lane. pic.twitter.com/8Gz4ZxobB3