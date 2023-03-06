Motorists warned of delays on M6 following crash between car and lorry

National Highways West Midlands said two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 10, for Walsall, and J10a, for the M54, on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were also called to the scene.
All lanes have now reopened and the incident has cleared.
This incident is has now cleared and all lanes have re-opened on the #M6 northbound in #Staffordshire between J10 (#Walsall) and J10a (#M54).— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 6, 2023
Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease.
Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/h76EST1WOZ