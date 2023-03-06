Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorists warned of delays on M6 following crash between car and lorry

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Motorists were warned of delays on the M6 following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Stock pic of the M6
Stock pic of the M6

National Highways West Midlands said two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 10, for Walsall, and J10a, for the M54, on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were also called to the scene.

All lanes have now reopened and the incident has cleared.

Transport
News
Black Country
Local Hubs
Telford
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News