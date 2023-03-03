West Midlands rail passengers urged to double-check journeys as eight-month New Street project starts

West Midlands Railway train on platform at Birmingham New Street

Network Rail is upgrading the original 1960s concrete roof above the 12 platforms which will require certain temporary closures during the eight-month scheme.

Platforms five and six will shut between the two dates, before others will be closed in pairs for four weeks at a time while the vital maintenance is carried out

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central route director, said: “Our major work to renew the roof above Birmingham New Street’s platforms is a vital part of a wider programme to keep the iconic station running reliably and looking its best for passengers.

“The temporary platform closures will mean changes to train services and we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check with their train operator to see how their journey will be affected. I’d like to thank station users in advance for their patience while this work takes place.”

Lucy Wootton, head of the Grand Railway Collaboration representing train operators across the West Midlands, said: “Train operators are looking forward to welcoming even more passengers back to the rail network this year, though there will be some changes to timetables while this vital work takes place.

“This investment is key for the long-term future of Birmingham New Street station. In the short term, the most important thing for passengers is to double-check their journeys to ensure smooth journeys.”

In addition to changes to platforms and train departure timings at Birmingham New Street, there will also be changes to weekday CrossCountry services between Nottingham and Birmingham New Street.

John Robson, regional director for East Midlands and East Anglia at CrossCountry, said: “There will be significant changes to train services between Nottingham and Birmingham via Derby, Burton-on-Trent and Tamworth while this important upgrade work takes place. We urge our customers to check crosscountrytrains.co.uk/travel-updates-information for full details before they travel and thank them for their patience while these important improvements take place.”

Upgrades to the platforms are part of a wider package of upgrades at Birmingham New Street over the next two years which will help to improve journeys for passengers.