New 'lifeline' Telford bus services seek to tackle rural isolation

View from Lilleshall Hill, near Newport

The council is launching a new bus service at the end of February, to serve rural villages of north Telford.

It has said the new routes will restore vital links between Wellington and Newport on weekdays.

This latest investment will see four new bus routes in the borough.

The 102 will run between Wellington, Priorslee, Donnington Wood, Muxton, Lilleshall and Newport. It also serves several schools including Holy Trinity Academy, Newport Girls High School, Burton Borough and Haberdasher Adam’s Grammar.

The 103 from Wellington will call at the villages of Wrockwardine, Rodington, Roden, High Ercall, Ellerdine, Tibberton and then Newport as well as schools including Charlton, Haberdashers Adam’s Grammar, Newport Girls High and Burton Borough.

The route from Wellington to Charlton School, Longdon-upon-Tern and Ellerdine is covered by the 104, while the 105 covers Burton Borough School via Tibberton, Priorslee, Donnington Wood, Muxton and Lilleshall.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy council leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “Our residents and businesses continually tell us about the lack of reliable and affordable services in rural areas – they are a lifeline for people in more ways than one and while we recognise we won't be able to support everyone in the way they would like, these new services will make a difference.

“We are on your side and understand the impact - no bus results in isolation for many and no incentive to use the car less – if you are fortunate enough to have one and be able to drive. It also prevents young people from getting to college, work and socialising too.”

The authority has said routes have been devised by feedback from a survey held in 2021 and with direct feedback from communities in the area.