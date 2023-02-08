Notification Settings

Train fire closes major road and rail services on key route out of Shropshire

By David Tooley

Train services in Shropshire have been hit by knock-on disruption after a fire broke out on a train between Chester and Wrexham General, blocking the railway.

The A483 northbound between Junctions 5 and 6 has also been closed as the train is near to the road and the emergency services are needing access to it.

National Rail said: "The emergency services are at the scene dealing with the incident. All the passengers and staff on the train are safe, and will be transported forward to their destination as soon as possible."

Disruption on Transport for Wales Services between Chester and Birmingham International, and between Holyhead and Maesteg, and also between Holyhead and Birmingham International/Cardiff Central is expected until 11.45am today (Wednesday).

Rail replacement transport has been requested to run between Chester and Shrewsbury and where possible trains will divert via Crewe between Chester and Shrewsbury.

As a result trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised, says National Rail.

National Rail advises checking journeys using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Passengers can find the location of replacement buses by checking station signs or by searching for your station on Network Rail station information pages.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."

To follow incident updates on Twitter follow #WrexhamGeneral.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

