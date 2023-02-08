Shropshire Council parking machines back to normal after glitches

Motorists were urged not to try to pay by card at Shropshire Council car parks after a technical glitch meant people were told their payments had been declined, but money was seemingly taken anyway.

The problem was affecting all of the council's car parks that have 'Flowbird' pay and display parking machines.

Now, the authority has said the issue appears to be sorted, and reported the machines to be working as normal.

A spokesperson said: "If you had tried to pay by card at a machine during the outage you will find pending payments on your account.