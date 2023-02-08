Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire Council parking machines back to normal after glitches

By Megan JonesShrewsburyTransportPublished: Comments

Shropshire Council parking machines are working as usual again after a computer glitch saw car park users stumped by technical issues for days.

Motorists were urged not to try to pay by card at Shropshire Council car parks after a technical glitch meant people were told their payments had been declined, but money was seemingly taken anyway.

The problem was affecting all of the council's car parks that have 'Flowbird' pay and display parking machines.

Now, the authority has said the issue appears to be sorted, and reported the machines to be working as normal.

A spokesperson said: "If you had tried to pay by card at a machine during the outage you will find pending payments on your account.

"But, these will clear within a few days, the money will not be taken from your account, and you will not have purchased a parking stay."

Transport
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
South Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Oswestry
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News