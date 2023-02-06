Notification Settings

Month-long overnight closures on part of M6 for roadworks

Published:

Overnight closures will be in place for more than a month on part of the M6 for roadworks, highways bosses have said.

The M6 southbound between Junction six for Spaghetti Junction and Junction five for Castle Bromwich will be shut overnight from February 20 until March 25.

The closure will be in place from 10pm until 6am.

A fully signed diversion will be in place.

Fully signed diversions will be in place
