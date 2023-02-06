Month-long overnight closures on part of M6 for roadworks

The M6 southbound between Junction six for Spaghetti Junction and Junction five for Castle Bromwich will be shut overnight from February 20 until March 25.
The closure will be in place from 10pm until 6am.
A fully signed diversion will be in place.
#ROADWORKS— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) February 6, 2023
