More flights to Turkey and Cyprus from Birmingham

Jet2.com is offering more flights from Birmingham Airport to Turkey and Cyprus

It is in response to continued strong demand from customers for some winter sun in Turkey and Cyprus.

Jet2holidays is offering more holidays as the airline adds more capacity to Turkey (Dalaman and Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos) from the airport.

The expansion represents an extra 5,000 seats going on sale.

The season to Dalaman will extend all the way through to November 20 after a popular end to the season in 2022.

The companies have responded to strong demand for winter sun holidays to Antalya, adding more flights in November.

Extra flights to Paphos will be departing during December and over the new year.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “In recent weeks we have expanded our programmes for this winter and summer from Birmingham Airport, and today we are continuing to respond to strong demand by expanding our programme for next winter too. Adding capacity across many seasons shows just how popular our flights and package holidays continue to be."