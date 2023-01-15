Roadworks to close streets across the county for several days this week

Roadworks are closing a few streets in Shropshire this week

Shropshire Council has said that traffic will be prohibited from travelling on Broad Street, Ludlow in a northerly direction between Brand Lane and High Street from Monday for five days. This is so workers can address a blocked sewage culvert.

At the same time there will be a prohibition of parking between High Street and number 55 on both sides of road.

At the opposite end of the county, traffic will be prohibited from using St Mary’s Street in Whitchurch for three nights between 6pm and 6am, starting from Monday.

The closure is to allow access to the underground network for digging work.

An alternative route via Church Street, Bargates, Yardington, Dodington, and Bridgewater Street will be in place.

Meanwhile a level crossing will be closed for track inspection work.

Drivers will not be able to use the Baschurch Level Crossing, at Station Road, Baschurch, from 11pm on Saturday, January 21, to 9am the following morning.

Shropshire Council said that the road closure was required to allow for track inspection then reinstatement.