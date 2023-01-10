Walsall power outages after 'huge explosion' reported near M6 - with crews tackling gas cylinders fire

West Midlands Fire Service said it was dealing with a fire in Bentley, near junction 10 of the M6, believed to be close to the site of the former Showcase Cinema, involving gas cylinders.

Reports flooded in of a bright orange flash in the sky over Junction 9 around 5.10pm, followed by a huge rumble, and then rolling blackouts. National Grid confirmed power was restored around 7pm and the power cut was caused by exploding cannisters which blew "a door" into a substation.

In a video posted to Twitter, alarms can be heard as a result of the mass power outage.

Huge fire and explosion seems like it’s behind alumwell school pic.twitter.com/9La0C9gxEu — Ish ay (@unknownkperson1) January 10, 2023

One Twitter user reported a "massive orange light in the sky followed by a loud bang", with others reporting of ambulances and police cars heading towards Walsall.

National Grid, the energy provider, has sent text messages to affected areas alerting them to work to fix the blackouts. The National Grid said the power cuts affect WS10, WS2, WS3, WV12 and WV13 postcodes.

At 6.43pm National Grid tweeted: "We're pleased to say that all power supplies to #Walsall #Dalaston #Willenhall #WS2 #WS10 #WV13 and surrounding areas are restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the #powercut."

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "We're dealing with an outdoor fire in #Bentley, near junction 10 of the #M6, which may be visible from the motorway.

"Thank you to everyone who's called 999.

"The fire's on wasteland and involves some gas cylinders, which our crews are currently cooling down."

Traffic lights and street lights throughout Walsall were still down at 6.45pm.

Express & Star reporter Daniel Walton said: "There are whole roads around Junction 9 and Junction 10 of the M6 which have no power. Street lights and traffic lights are down. The only traffic lights which are working are temporary ones. There are several traffic lights down on the Wolverhampton Road."

However, just before 7pm National Grid confirmed power had been restored.

National Grid confirmed the incident had been caused by gas cannisters exploding on waste ground.

However, shortly after National Grid tweeted power had been restored. They tweeted: "It was gas cannisters that caught fire (or were set on fire) on wasteland between our substation & the old cinema. Something (a door?) was blown into our 132kv substation & caused the system to short."

Turns out it was gas cannisters that caught fire (or were set on fire) on wasteland between our substation & the old cinema. Something (a door?) was blown into our 132kv substation & caused the system to short. Drew — National Grid UK Customers (ex-WPD) (@gridcustomersuk) January 10, 2023

Walsall resident Jay Price saw the moment of the explosion, which happened around 5.10pm.

He tweeted: "There was a massive orange flash in the sky followed by a loud bang. Might have been some sort of explosion."

Ben Miller added: "Saw the explosion in the distance when I was by the RAC centre."

There has been no reports of any casualties due to the "explosion".