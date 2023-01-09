Speed limits plan during roadworks on A49

A number of speed limits are set to be put in place for the A49

A number of speed limits are set to be put in place for the A49 north of Leebotwood, before work takes place later this month on the same road south of Ashford Bowdler.

The restrictions on the Leebotwood stretch will come into force on Monday, January 23, and will last until Friday, January 27.

They will be in place for 24 hours a day, and include a variety of 10, 20 and 40mph speed limits. The 10mph limit will be in place while signs display ‘convoy working’.

The second set of work is being organised to allow for a water main connection.

It will take place to the south of Ashford Bowdler from Monday, January 30.

Currently it is expected that the work will last for five days, between 8am and 6pm.

Again the restrictions will include 10, 20, and 40mph limits on the route – with the 10mph limits applying while signs display ‘convoy working’.

Other public notices

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest. They include planning and licence applications and roadworks. They appear in the newspaper each day in the classified section.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department is being asked to decided on a number of planning applications, including one for The Old Mill, at Cluddley Lane, Cluddley.

It asks for consent to build a detached double garage, a workshop and first-floor annexe.

Another proposal which has been submitted to the authority asks to extend planning permission for the siting of a portable building at 11 Tan Bank, Wellington, for a period of 18 months.

***

The council is also being asked to consider two proposals for 1 & 2 Rose Cottages, Dale Road, Coalbrookdale.

The first asks for planning permission for replacing 13 windows and three doors, and the second, a listed building application, asks for consent for a number of alterations including installing secondary glazing where historical single-glazed cast-iron windows are being preserved.

***

A road will be temporarily closed while pole change work takes place.

A section of New Works Farm to New Works Lane will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm from today to Friday.

***

A major town route will be closed for a day while work takes place.

Shropshire Council said that Aston Street in Shifnal will be shut for one day to allow for National Grid to dig up the road as part of work for a supply alteration.

The closure takes place on Sunday, January 15.

An alternative route will be put in place.

***

A road will be subject to closures for 15 days, according to a council.

Bridge Street in Clun will be shut between 9.30am and 4pm, every day from Wednesday, January 11.

Shropshire Council said that the closure was needed for workers to carry out a number of bridge repair works – including rebuilding a section of the parapet.

***

Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury will be closed for five nights this week from today.