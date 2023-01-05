Rail strikes having 'massive impact' on some Shropshire businesses

Derek Penlington and John Grenville, from Dells Taxis, at Shrewsbury Railway Station

But the strikes have, others say, also led to a boost in trade for some businesses.

Shropshire and Mid Wales saw no trains running on the county's lines on both Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of the latest round of strikes.

Transport for Wales is not involved in Thursday's dispute with Aslef and is able to run a limited number of services from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton but won't be going on to Birmingham New Street.

Transport for Wales has also warned that trains running on Thursday will be busy as a result of the action.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan said: "It is a challenging time for members of the chamber,.

"The delivery of raw materials is affected and movement of staff is a serious issue.

"Staff can not get into work and face-to-face meetings are being cancelled because rail travel is not available.

"Businesses are having to adapt, again, to virtual meetings but they are not the same as meetings in person."

Andy Hooper, from the Tap and Can, opposite Shrewsbury Railway Station, said pubs in the area had hit hard when strikes were held.

"Certainly at weekends, on previous strikes, it can practically half your business," he said.

"A lot of the pubs in this part of Shrewsbury rely on out-of-town trade and we are one of the first stop-off points. It's a reason we are in this location.

"We also run the Bird and Beer restaurant opposite and, again, it impacts on that because we get a lot of cancellations of bookings if people are travelling in by train. And there's the double edge to that because if you suddenly end up with cancellations you can end up with more food wastage because you have ordered more groceries to support the bookings you originally had."

Dell Penlington, of Dells Taxis, based at Shrewsbury Railway Station, has been driving taxis for 11 years, and said there had been a 'massive impact' on his business.

"We are on the station rank, so we are simply not getting the footfall from the station and I'd say we are 40-50 per cent down on customers in that sense," he said.

"Things are hard enough as it is, so this is just another issue on top of that. It's impacting massively everywhere and the longer it goes on the worse it is going to get.

"I feel for cafes and bars around the area too because they will be losing sales, even if it's just a passenger buying a cup of coffee or tea. But I do also have sympathy for those who strike."

Gay Hannaford, operational manager at ATP Brown Coaches in Telford, said his company had seen a small boost in business as a result of the strikes.

"We have had a few people that would have used a train come to us, such as for small parties," he said.

"They might have been going somewhere and didn't want to risk something happening with the timetable so have booked up a coach. It has not had a huge effect but there has been a small uptake."

And Sally Themans, of Love Bridgnorth and Love Wellington, said that over the Christmas period there had been positive feedback from traders in both towns, with strikes benefitting some businesses locally.