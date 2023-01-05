Notification Settings

Emergency M42 motorway works causing rush hour delays after lorry crash

TransportPublished: Comments

Two lanes remained closed in both direction on the M42 due to a collision involving a lorry.

Image shows lorry collision with central reservation barrier on the M42
Recovery and emergency barrier repairs are ongoing before rush hour after a lorry collided with the central reservation barrier between Junction 2 and Junction 1 for Birmingham and Bromsgrove.

As of 7am, there's a 45 minute delay northbound with three miles of congestion.

More to follow.

