Trespassing on railway lines caused 15,000 minutes of delays last year

By Megan Howe

Thousands of people have had their train journeys delayed in the last year by trespassers on railways, as bosses reveal 15,000 minutes have been lost to people trespassing on the lines in a year.

Network Rail

Network Rail has today confirmed that over the last 12 months, trains have been delayed by 250 hours on the Wales & Borders franchise.

The rail company has seen 700 incidents of people trespassing on the railways and misusing level crossings, which has led to long delays for customers.

Now, Network Rail is urging people to stay safe on the railways – and to follow the guidance available – to prevent accidents from happening.

Interim route director of the Wales & Borders route, Nick Millington, said: "Our number one priority is keeping people safe, but unfortunately trespass and level crossing misuse are the most dangerous issues we face on the railway.

"Almost every day we see shocking scenes of people unnecessarily risking their lives across Wales, either fooling around on the track, jumping the red lights and barriers or simply just not paying attention to the very real dangers on the railway."

The Wales & Borders route links major towns and cities, including Shrewsbury, Wrexham, Cardiff, Newport and Swansea.

