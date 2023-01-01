As rail workers prepare for another round of mass walkouts, the rail service has announced a new adjusted timetable to help keep trains moving.

The strike action will take place in the new year, with significant disruptions expected between Tuesday, January 3, and Saturday, January 7, with all services stopped on January 5.

West Midlands Railway customer service director Jonny Wiseman said: "It is disappointing that our passengers' journeys are continuing to be affected by industrial action and our advice is to travel only if necessary.

"Limited timetables will be in operation and there will be no service at all on Thursday, January 5, when passengers should not try to travel by train.

The reduced timetable will be available on some routes on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with some routes experiencing no trains at all.

He continued: "Anyone travelling by train across the New Year period should check their journeys – both outbound and return – before setting out.

"Anyone whose train is cancelled as a result of industrial action can claim a full refund from their point of purchase or travel on an alternative date."

The statement comes as rail workers prepare to walk out over pay disputes, spelling significant rail disruptions across the West Midlands.