Motorway traffic brought to halt near Telford because of 'deer on road'

National Highways in the West Midlands says the incident is between junctions 5 and junction 7 and officers from West Mercia Police are in attendance.

At 6.49pm on Saturday AA Traffic News reported "All lanes stopped, traffic problem, queueing traffic. All lanes stopped, traffic problem and queueing traffic on M54 Eastbound at J7 A5 (Wellington)."

They later said: "All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to to deer on road on M54 both ways from J7 A5 (Wellington) to J6 A5223 Lawley Drive (Telford West)."

Traffic was reportedly building up in the area.